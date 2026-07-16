Spin Rhythm XD v1.85 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Spin Rhythm XD v1.85 PC Game 2026 Overview

ENTER THE RHYTHM DIMENSION

Spin Rhythm XD is an electronic music rhythm game with fluid, analogue-inspired controls, stunning reactive backgrounds and fully hand-made levels.

FEATURES

* TAKE CONTROL. Spin, flick and tap to match colours and beats. Spin Rhythm’s smooth controls work seamlessly across multiple devices including mouse and keyboard, gamepads and even real MIDI DJ turntables (touch-sensitive jogs recommended).

* MASTER. Precise, hand-made levels across 5 difficulties (Easy, Normal, Hard, Expert and the brutal XD difficulty).

* MUSIC. 80 licensed tracks of the juiciest beats in the known universe from Nitro Fun, Au5, Moe Shop, Hyper Potions, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Anomalie, Tut Tut Child, Pegboard Nerds, Tristam, Maxo, Tokyo Machine, Rogue, 2Mello and more.

* CUSTOMISE. Beat your high scores and level up to unlock wheel skins, UI skins and more.

* CREATE. Custom levels to your favourite tunes using our fully-featured level editor.

* ENJOY. Comprehensive accessibility features including custom colours, track speeds, low impact visuals and more.

* COMPETE. Hone your skills and work your way to the top of the global leaderboards!

See you in the Rhythm Dimension!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.85

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Spin_Rhythm_XD_v1_85.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 1887b7c41b42d38507bd6fbff3ea6e53

System Requirements of Spin Rhythm XD v1.85

Before you start Spin Rhythm XD v1.85 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1+, 8, 10, 64-bit versions

* Processor: Intel or AMD Processor, 2ghz+

* Memory: 2048 MB RAM

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* VR Support: OpenXR, requires motion controllers

* Additional Notes: MIDI DJ controllers supported (touch sensitive recommended)

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1+, 8, 10, 64-bit versions

* Processor: Intel Core i5/i7, AMD Ryzen 5/7

* Memory: 4096 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA 970 GTX+, AMD RX 470+

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* VR Support: OpenXR, requires motion controllers

* Additional Notes: MIDI DJ controllers supported (touch sensitive recommended)

Spin Rhythm XD v1.85 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Spin Rhythm XD v1.85. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





