Hell Clock Cursed War RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Hell Clock Cursed War RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

In the 19th century, Canudos became a refuge for thousands. When its people defied the new Republic, they faced brutal retaliation, leaving 25,000 dead.

Play as Pajeu, a warrior fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor, his fallen mentor. With each descent, time warps, and your power grows as you confront the dark forces that claimed his head and trapped his soul.

Every second counts as you battle the undead forces of your oppressors. Risk delving deeper for powerful loot and face the nightmarish incarnations of those who sought to bury the truth.

Hunt down ancient Relics infused with the strength of resistance. Create devastating combinations that channel Canudos’s unbreakable spirit into unstoppable power.

Master a diverse selection of devastating abilities born from righteous fury. Dance through hordes with lightning-fast knife strikes, smash enemies with Canudos’ great bell, or rain rapid-fire death from your trusty sidearm.

Each descent brings new chances to right historical wrongs. Discover unique combinations of Blessings to evolve your build as you face the demons of Brazil’s dark past, present, and future.

Whether you seek a brutal test against history’s oppressors or a thoughtful journey of justice, Hell Clock adapts to your path. Remove all time pressure with Relaxed Mode, or push your limits in Hardcore mode.

Experience a complete three-act story campaign and start a new journey through our Endgame Ascension system! Climb through Hell Mode, craft challenges with Penances, and complete heavenly Promises in exchange for the godly power of the Constellations.

Take your builds to the next level by Imbuing Relics with Tools to increase their power and add new effects. Or take the risk for greater rewards by Corrupting your Relics, with equal chances for blessing or bane.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Hell Clock includes depictions of intense violence and historical themes that reflect the brutal setting of the War of Canudos in Brazil, 1896. Players take on the role of a character immersed in challenging battles and face enemies in a dark, atmospheric environment that may contain scenes of explicit combat and references to social injustices of the time.

While the game explores themes of resilience and justice, it portrays violence in a way that aligns with the historical and narrative context. There are no depictions of sexual abuse, drug or alcohol use, or other explicit sensitive topics.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Hell_Clock_Cursed_War_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.0 GB

MD5SUM : 9f1885dfe1aadcf6980cfa4abed68ff2

System Requirements of Hell Clock Cursed War RUNE

Before you start Hell Clock Cursed War RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580 with 6GB of VRAM DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

