Tokyo Valkyries GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

Tokyo Valkyries GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

All characters involved in sexual content are over the age of 18.

About

Build the Deck That Saves Tokyo!

Tokyo Valkyries is a roguelite deckbuilder where players craft a deck and strategize to defeat the enemies that stand in their way and progress through the map.

One day, an alternate world invading our reality, an Underworld, appears in Tokyo.

Only a set of chosen girls can stand against this anomaly.

By day, they lead their daily lives as regular university students; by night, they venture into the Underworld as warriors, fighting to protect the city of Tokyo.

Can this band of girls leading double lives stop the encroaching threat…?

Construct your deck and wield it to defend Tokyo from the Underworld invasion!

Story

Grand Earth, a world of swords and magic, was trampled at the hands of Belzebia, a dark spirit wielding unfathomable power.

In time, the shadow of her conquest began to creep towards even our reality, where magic does not exist…

Unaware of such a threat, Haruka Fuchi, a university student in Tokyo, is led by a voice crying for help and steps into a strange space.

Where she ended up was an Underworld, a space in between Grand Earth and our world, created by Belzebia.

In this Underworld, replete with the presence of darkness, Haruka meets a girl who introduces herself as Artesia.

If the Underworld is not sealed and Belzebia stopped, the world will be led into annihilation…

Now aware of the threat facing her world, Haruka would venture into the abyss of darkness with her allies.

System

Turn-Based Card Combat Where Every Choice Can Sway Your Fortunes!

Combat gameplay is comprised of turn-based card battles, where you fight with a deck you craft yourself! Each playable character has one of four AttributesResolve, Courage, Hope, and Dawnand will take action when a card corresponding to their Attribute is played.

During your turn, enemy characters’ intended actions will be displayed to you. Based on this, the decision of whether to attack or harden your defenses becomes critical.

Understanding your opponent’s actions to counter with your offensive and defensive capabilities is the key to victory.

Select Your Own Path to Progress to the Boss and Seal its Underworld!

While engaged in a run, Players will encounter seven types of tiles on the map: Battles (fight regular enemies), Elites (challenge powerful enemies), Shops (purchase cards and items), Cafes (restore stamina or boost cards), Lockers (obtain random cards or items), Anomalies (encounter various events), and Bosses (defenders of the Cursed Swords).

The decision to take or skip the cards you see through battles and events is key.

Craft your own unique deck and venture into the depths to defeat bosses!

Listening to a Girl’s Instructions, Yank and Pull to Save the World!

In order to seal an Underworld its Cursed Sword, the source of its power, must be pulled out to purify the world. Follow Artesia’s instructions to pull on the Cursed Swords and stop the Underworld’s invasion.

These rituals are only for purification purposes, so don’t get any wrong ideas and make sure your imagination (among other things) doesn’t get inflated!

Pull One Out to Release the Girls’ True Powers!

When you pull out a Cursed Sword, its power can greatly strengthen one of your girls. The selected party member will gain one additional attribute and can be chosen as your party’s leader!

Girls chosen as leaders gain access to a super powerful special skill.

The combination of your party composition and deck building is the key to victory!

Character

Haruka Fuchi (CV:Yuki Nakashima

Artesia (CV:Moe Kakara

Tsubasa Hikami(CV:Mano Ayumi

Anna Keijima (CV:Eri Suzuki

Mamika Kanesaki(CV:Hikaru Iida

Raimu Shirogane(CV:Rika Abe

Suzuno Kosaka (CV:Yuuka Aisaka

Tamaki Tamagoe (CV:Hana Tamegai

Karin Mikado (CV:Yuina Misuki

and others

Staff

Character Design:MIZU,Waon Inui

Scenario:inkedbrain Inc.

Producer:Yujiro Usuda

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

All characters appearing in this title are 18 years of age or older.

While the game does not contain explicit sexual content, some scenes may feature brief glimpses of underwear and are not suitable for viewing in workplaces or public settings.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Tokyo_Valkyries_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 1.6 GB

MD5SUM : 8643dd9a584014b415d329625f0bc38b

System Requirements of Tokyo Valkyries GoldBerg

Before you start Tokyo Valkyries GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8265U

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: 24bit48000Hz

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 Home 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 over

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

Tokyo Valkyries GoldBerg Free Download

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