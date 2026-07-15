Arcane Ascent TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Arcane Ascent TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Embark on an epic adventure in the great arcane tower. Build your decks with skill and strategy, and prepare to face a variety of creatures as you explore the mysteries and secrets hidden in the depths of this magical and enigmatic structure. Are you ready to accept the challenge and discover the secrets hidden in the arcane tower?

YOU ARE IN CONTROL

In each game, you will make key decisions that will influence the combat, define your style of play and can lead to unexpected results.

CREATES POWERFUL COMBOS AND UNIQUE STRATEGIES

Each wizard will have his own combat style and multiple ways to defeat the enemies. Play your cards right and design your strategy to reach the top.

EACH FORAY INTO THE ARCANE TOWER IS UNIQUE AND EXCITING

The use of procedures, encounters with NPCs, events, card combinations along with the variety of enemies and bosses will make each game feel unique and refreshing.

EARLY ACCESS

We are excited to share our game with you. Your feedback is invaluable to us, so during this early access and after launch, we will be very attentive to all of your comments. We want to fix bugs and add new content that we can enjoy together, thank you for being part of this adventure!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Arcane_Ascent_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : 78f8446341cdce37a8dafe52f9a4509c

System Requirements of Arcane Ascent TENOKE

Before you start Arcane Ascent TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit or later

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1gb VRAM, OpenGL 3.0 support

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Arcane Ascent TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Arcane Ascent TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





