Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Once you open this book, you are no longer just a reader.

As you turn the pages, you’ll make choices, face down enemies, and grow. You can charge in with a sword in hand, talk your way out of danger, or simply ignore it and keep walking.

Every choice you make and every roll of the dice changes the way the world responds to you.

Six years in the making. Three hundred illustrations. All drawn by a single hand.

Yoshio Nishimura, a 30-year veteran of the games industry from Vanillaware (Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim), spent six years in a remote Japanese mountain village crafting this game on his own.

Every single one of the 300+ illustrations was drawn by his own hand. No generative AI was used at any stage. This game has a soul that can only be found in something truly handmade.

A return to the roots of fantasy, waiting to be rediscovered.

Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3, Dungeon Meshi Beneath the fantasy worlds we celebrate today lie the gamebooks and tabletop RPGs that first gave them form.

Veritas Tales returns to that moment to the true weight and texture of swords, sorcery, and rolls of the dice. Savor once again what we first called fantasy, on pages that remember how it all began.

About the Developer

Yoshio Nishimura:

Founder of Digitalis Publishing. A 30-year veteran of the games industry. As Chief of Background Art, he contributed to the original Monster Hunter at Capcom, and to Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim at Vanillaware. After leaving Vanillaware, he settled in a small mountain village in rural Japan. There, he tends his fields and crafts games.

Additional Data

* Text volume: About 15K+ words of story and text

* Estimated playtime: 20+ hours

* Replayability: Branching second playthroughs with new outcomes

* Playstyle: Combat, negotiation, or evasion all routes are viable

* Music: Hitoshi Sakimoto / Basiscape (Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim)

* Inspirations: GrailQuest, Sorcery!, Fighting Fantasy

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Veritas_Tales_Witch_of_the_Dark_Castle_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 622d935fc31dfd7b183203a7ad6dd371

System Requirements of Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE

Before you start Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

* DirectX: Version 11

Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Veritas Tales Witch of the Dark Castle TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





