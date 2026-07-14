Escape from Umbra Razor1911 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Escape from Umbra Razor1911 PC Game 2026 Overview

Umbra is hunting you. She has eyes lurking everywhere within the shadows, and she will not stop until she finds you and locks your soul away forever.

Trapped in a mysterious village ruled by darkness, your only tools to escape her curse are a small flashlight and a secret book of clues. Move unseen, follow the cats’ hints, and solve the enigmas to find your path to freedom.

* The Secret Book: An enigmatic journal filled with information and clues that will help you solve the various puzzles and riddles you must face to escape.

* Exploration & Interaction: Investigate your surroundings, pick up items, examine them, and combine them. Discover how to use and manipulate the environment to escape from each area.

* The Flashlight: More than just lighting your way in a world of near-total darkness, it serves as a crucial tool with a powerful flash function. But use it wisely and keep a close eye on your battery.

* The Cats: When you see them, trust them. They will guide you and help you through key moments of your adventure.

* A Village in Darkness: Inspired by mountain witch legends, this labyrinthine village is open for exploration, yet remains a world drenched in shadows and darkness.

* The Witch: She roams the streets of the village, relentlessly hunting you. If you hear roots creaking, turn off your flashlight and hide quickly where she cannot see you.

* The Specters: Summoned by the witch to watch every corner, they are alert to any trace of light. Avoid being seen, as they are fast and precise. But if they find you, your flashlight’s flash function will give you a chance to shake them off.

* Traces of Black Magic & Mirrors: Clouds of shadows and mirrors frozen in time. Find a way to discover what they hide.

Do you dare to face your fears and unveil the secrets of Umbras domain?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911

Game File Name : Escape_from_Umbra_Razor1911.zip

Game Download Size : 7.3 GB

MD5SUM : a88c541830c417252bf190114ce1b4d0

System Requirements of Escape from Umbra Razor1911

Before you start Escape from Umbra Razor1911 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10 with support for DirectX 12

* Processor: Intel Core i5 4690/ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB/ AMD RX 580 4GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10 with support for DirectX 12

* Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Escape from Umbra Razor1911 Free Download

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