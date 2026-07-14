GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Big Hero, bigger responsibilities!

This DLC adds “Ultraman & Emi” from Ultraman: Rising to the game, featuring iconic abilities from the animated feature film and a unique skill set that combines Ultraman and the newborn kaiju, Emi, as one character.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : GigaBash_Ultraman_Zero_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 67621a55c60550f5ba6c767faa891f3f

System Requirements of GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE

Before you start GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480, GTX 570, GTX 670, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K @3.50GHz or AMD FX-9370

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon R7 370, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start GigaBash Ultraman Zero RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





