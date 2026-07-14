Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

The complete iX series, refined. The apeX of 2D action reaches a new peak!

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection brings together and updates the apeX of 2D action for new and old players alike.

The Dual Collection includes both Luminous Avenger iX 1 and 2, with all all DLC included, as well as balance adjustments.

It also features a new mode, Endless Battle.

Revised balance “Director’s Cut”

Luminous Avenger iX’s Darkness Trigger “berserk” mode has been powered up.

Luminous Avenger iX 2 receives a new “Spike Smash” system, powering up Copen’s main weapon, the Razor Wheel.

A number of other adjustments also improve gameplay balance.

All DLC included

Every item is built in, including content that was previously limited availability.

New “Endless Battle” mode

Luminous Avenger iX and Luminous Avenger iX 2 each receive a special mode, “Endless Battle”. Configure the settings to your liking before facing off against an endless onslaught of random bosses.

How many will you be able to defeat? Take on the apeX challenge!

Two sci-fi action stories filled with character

Copen is a hard-boiled fighter in a grim future distopia.

Can he save the powerless people he meets? And can they save him?

Copen: Yuma Uchida (Japanese)

Alejandro Saab (English, iX 2)

Lola: Mayu Mineda (Japanese)

Cassandra Lee Morris (English, iX 2)

Kohaku: Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese)

Kira Buckland (English, iX 2)

Blade: Yui Ishikawa (Japanese)

Null: Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese)

Natalie Rose Hoover (English)

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Gunvolt_Chronicles_LA_iX_1_Plus_2_Dual_Collection_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.9 GB

MD5SUM : 265e6b19b738de8615f074bd0b67027f

System Requirements of Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE

Before you start Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 11

* Processor: 2Ghz or faster processer

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4GB VRAM (NVIDIA GeForce)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 16 GB available space

Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Gunvolt Chronicles LA iX 1 Plus 2 Dual Collection RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





