Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5 PC Game 2026 Overview

Play as Snezhinka, a fixed-term contract employee at a private military company, and hold the line against waves of hostile mechs in a 2.5D dystopian world. In order to survive against increasingly powerful enemies, youll need to use what remains of your meager salary after taxes and other expenses are deducted to purchase cards and develop your combat capabilities.

This fast-paced shooting game can be enjoyed with a controller or a mouse and keyboard. The controls are simple: youll only need to move, aim, shoot, and use gadgets.

In addition to a robust story mode, this game also features two challenge modescomplete with online rankingsand a collection in which you can rewatch cutscenes and peruse information on the games characters and weapons.

Snezhinkas older sister is a member of the elite Molten Iron Squadron. One day, Snezhinka abruptly loses contact with her sister, prompting her to join the private military company Blue Peacock Co. and head for the front lines of the war in order to bring her sister home.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This content includes a scene that implies a character undressing, and a shower scene in silhouette.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.5

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Snezhinka_Sentinel_Girls2_v1_2_5.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : 542b2ecd426f47167154e6b67d8c55d7

System Requirements of Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5

Before you start Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10 or Newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or higher

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Storage: 600 MB available space

Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Snezhinka Sentinel Girls2 v1.2.5. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





