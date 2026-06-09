Shamania GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

Shamania GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

Survival is more fun with friends! Explore, build, and battle together in an immersive shared world, sharing the adventure every step of the way.

Your base is the heart of your survival. Gather resources to construct and upgrade your home, expanding its functionality and customizing it to suit your needs and milestones.

Develop your character by mastering essential professions like Mining, Herbalism, and Fishing. Level up your skills to unlock powerful recipes and tools, shaping your survival strategy and enhancing your journey.

The world of Shamania is full of dangers. Face enemies and overcome challenges to secure valuable rewards and strengthen your character.

Discover an extensive crafting system that evolves as you progress. Unlock recipes to create gear, tools, and items that empower you to face greater challenges and achieve your goals.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The item icons used in the game were generated by artificial intelligence.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Shamania_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : f58a44db180b9c2eee5c6e9f8d454391

System Requirements of Shamania GoldBerg

Before you start Shamania GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2 GHz (4 cores) or AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB)

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Additional Notes: SSD recommended for faster load times. Internet connection is required to play.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (8 cores) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Additional Notes: SSD is mandatory for smooth performance. Internet connection is required to play.

Shamania GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Shamania GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





