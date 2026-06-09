Dancing Line TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual game.

Dancing Line TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dancing Line combines fast-paced gameplay with a carefully selected soundtrack to create an experience like no other. Featuring different worlds of increasing difficulty, each one paints a unique picture and evokes different emotions. The key is to not only watch for obstacles and traps, but also play to the music. Listen to the beat and the melody, and after a short while you will find yourself doing better and better.

Come on! Test your reflexes and rhythm skills! See the surprises and wonders every level holds for you.

Gameplay

Guide an ever-growing Line through a multiple of environments, listening carefully to the music. Tap the screen to make a sharp turn, avoiding obstacles and reacting to the World changing before your eyes.

Game features

1. Original background music

2. Multiple levels of increasing difficulty with their own stories

3. Very simple practice mode with only one finger tap

4. Music is the key to guide you

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dancing_Line_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.7 GB

MD5SUM : ad1d7b1c83cb61ba9e8f3b826c8adc47

System Requirements of Dancing Line TENOKE

Before you start Dancing Line TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz / AMD Radeon FX-8120 3.1GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 6950

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Additional Notes:

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz / AMD Radeon FX-8120 3.1GHz or higher

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes:

Dancing Line TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dancing Line TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





