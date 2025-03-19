A Shelter Full of Cats v20250303 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and indie game.

Everyone can be a hero! Help a cat rescuer take care of her rescuees and root for their adoption! Every cat deserves a chance to be loved.

A Shelter Full of Cats is a hidden object game set in a cat shelter specially designed for cats with special needs. Join the Shelter’s manager, Hannah, as she prepares a charity party to help these cats find their forever homes. Let’s show that love has no boundaries!

You know those times when youre walking down the street and end up meeting a stray cat?

You feel sorry for it, and you want to give it all the love it deserves, right?

Im Hannah, and I used to feel that way.

Then I decided to step forward and do something.

Now I rescue special needs cats, as they are often overlooked.

Can you help me take care of them?

I’ll be waiting for you in a “A SHELTER FULL OF CATS”.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20250303

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : A_Shelter_Full_of_Cats_v20250303.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 2cdf4876e00f3402e73ef044af5e955d

System Requirements of A Shelter Full of Cats v20250303

Before you start A Shelter Full of Cats v20250303 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or superior

* Processor: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: 512 MB display memory

* Storage: 600 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound-compatible sound card

