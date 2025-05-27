TDS Tower Defense Strategy TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

Defend your Basin, it must stand.

TDS Tower Defense Strategy is a Tower Defense, Real-Time Strategy Hybrid at its core. Build up, grab your friends, and defend against the Tides that approach.

Maps have no path, no limits, and most importantly… Enemies will fight back.

Vessels in themselves are both a unit and a tower. Control them to mine, fight, and build your defense. Each of which comes with its own set of extremely unique towers to help in this endeavor.

Towers, units. Simple yet deep.

Expand your defense through an extremely rich set of upgrades that all play off one another. Synergistic in nature, there are many combinations and strategies you can employ to increase your effective hold. Towers can expand on one another, Vessels can too.

On your adventure, you will encounter MANY diverse maps, from floating woodcraft in the sky to massive derelict structures. Not only in their visual design, but down to the very gameplay of them. No two maps are the same. And each one will challenge you systematically.

Outsmart, overpower.

Placement is key; you can make it through by sheer power, but you can also do so through your wit. There are many points in which your actions have a bearing more than simply upgrading to the next best thing. Create an ultra-powerful single tower, create an impenetrable wall. You can even beat whole areas utilizing no towers* (Please fact check me on this)

TDS is better with friends!

Play with up to 3 of your fellow Vessels and defend together! There are infinitely more combinations and strategies when you play with friends (including goofy cheese ones)

The game has challenges for all, with areas containing all matters of difficulty. It CAN be really hard, expect resistance. But also have a fun time!

Join our Discord for frequent updates and progress on the game! 😀

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : TDS_Tower_Defense_Strategy_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.8 GB

MD5SUM : 224cb50ffb4505f7781b2a25e19b750c

System Requirements of TDS Tower Defense Strategy TENOKE

Before you start TDS Tower Defense Strategy TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7, 10

* Processor: 2.1 GHz Single Core

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 750 MB available space

* Sound Card: Your voice!

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7, 10

* Processor: 2.3 GHz Dual Core

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 750 MB available space

* Sound Card: Present

