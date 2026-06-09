My Garage TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and indie game.

My Garage TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

MY GARAGE is a car simulation game with main focus being simulating real car repair, maintenance and physical behavior.

CARS

– Damage system so you can fix and replace any of body panels

– Painting system

– Suspension where every part has a usage, wear which affects the handling

– Engine with realistic behavior and components ( down to oil condition affecting wear)

Environment

– Your own garage that you will have to buy parts and tools for

– Tools – for everything there is a special tool – there is even a tire pump lying about somewhere ( you will have to buy a new one if you lose this one)

– Shops – that sell supplies, car parts, paint and your angle grinder will need new discs, etc.

– Junkyards – where to find car parts or even a whole car if you think it is worth saving

– Barn finds

– Delivery jobs

– More features coming

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : My_Garage_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 3b272a452870e27a2762536ca42a10c5

System Requirements of My Garage TENOKE

Before you start My Garage TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64bit Windows 10

* Processor: Core i5 3.0 GHz

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

* Additional Notes: Possible to play on win7, – only downside is you have to freeze camera when entering junkyard (pressing alt does that)

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64bit Windows 10

* Processor: Core i7 3.0 GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

My Garage TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start My Garage TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





