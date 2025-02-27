Cursed Feed TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Cursed Feed TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Richard Thornvale, a renowned archaeologist, returns from a harrowing expedition in the Middle East with cryptic artifacts in tow, he unwittingly invites an ancient curse into their tranquil home. Soon, inexplicable phenomena plague the household, and Emily, their young daughter, becomes the focal point of the sinister presence.

With each passing night, the family is tormented by terrifying apparitions and escalating paranormal activity, leading them to unravel dark secrets buried within the walls of their own home.

As they delve deeper into the mystery, they must confront their own fears and uncover the truth behind the curse before it consumes them all. Will they break free from the grip of the past, or will they become mere echoes in the haunted halls of their own history?

*As a paranormal investigator, Thornval residence is at your disposal. Place your camera recording equipment at strategic locations around the deserted house.

*Use your camera set-up at the back of your van to monitor camera feeds, observe and investigate any ghostly happenings.

*Use your spirit box to unearth the horrifying mysteries in the cryptic dungeons beneath the Thornval residence.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Some scary scenes with blood and ghosts

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cursed_Feed_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 38uZAEr4UA7uUYqgCEsBEDJJRsnnsZ2dUt

System Requirements of Cursed Feed TENOKE

Before you start Cursed Feed TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel i5 or new-gen i3 / AMD equivale

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 2060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11, 64bit

* Processor: Intel i7 or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 40 MB available space

Cursed Feed TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cursed Feed TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





