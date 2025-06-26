The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition PC Game 2025 Overview

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

]

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: FitGirl

Game File Name : The_Last_of_Us_Part_I_Digital_Deluxe_Edition.zip

Game Download Size : 53 GB

MD5SUM : fa9b66ef811f10cb638366528e7dbd46

System Requirements of The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition

Before you start The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended



Recommended: Download Full Game Download For Computer Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB) Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended



The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Last of Us Part I – Digital Deluxe Edition. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





