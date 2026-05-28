Vultures Scavengers of Death v1.0.7 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Vultures Scavengers of Death v1.0.7 PC Game 2026 Overview

Salento Valley, post bio-hazard incident – As a VULTURE operative, your mission is to extract material to aid in finding a cure for the infection. Send Leopoldo and Amber on their select missions and prepare for turn-based tactical survival against infected mutants. Find the key to our salvation.

Turn-based Tactical Extraction

Survive and extract the target from missions across 2 agents:

* Leopoldo – A disciplined operative, guided by an unbreakable sense of duty and a strict personal code of justice. With his strength and ingenuity; move, push and jump over objects to control the environment.

* Amber – A tactical operative characterized by her analytical intelligence, agility, and ability to make precise decisions under pressure. Use her grappling gun to traverse the environment and control the position of enemies.

* Choose your tactics carefully – Resources are limited with unknowns around every corner. Sneak, disengage and prioritize your approach to every turn-based battle.

* Extracting with the target is your ultimate goal – Get out alive using every tool and method at your disposal.

Scavenge a Ruined City

Scavenge across mission based locations:

* Weapons – From pistols to rifles and knives to katana, find a variety of weapons to build out your arsenal.

* Resources – Ammo and health packs are limited but vital to your survival.

* Keys, codes and clues – Even doors and dying technology will be obstacles on the path to your target. Explore thoroughly to find everything you need to gain access.

* Market – Valuables collected during missions will grant you credits once you return. You can use those credits on the market to get upgrades for your weapons, new items and gear or unlock new cosmetics!

Classic Survival Horror

Inspired by some of the most foundational Survival Horror franchises like Resident Evil; Vultures embraces a retro PS1 aesthetic with mechanics that lead to a tense, horror filled exploration. Isolated as a single agent in the dark halls of the city, every choice could lead to a successful mission or death.

Salento Valley – Ground Zero

A once bustling metropolis, Salento Valley now lies as a desolate battleground in the wake of a bio-hazard disaster. An enigmatic client has hired the Vultures, a small group of mercenaries specialized in infiltration, to enter the quarantine zone and uncover the origin of the infection, hoping to find a cure. Now, you will face increasingly challenging odds as you make your way through the cities ruins. Horrifying mutants and abominations lay in wait for fresh blood like you.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

players will encounter battles against mutants and monsters, which may involve depictions of blood and violence.

Additionally, characters in the game may use strong language, including cursing, and make references to alcohol and tobacco.

There may be mature themes and topics related to survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.7

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Vultures_Scavengers_of_Death_v1_0_7.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : 4ac3289d117b2187543889fac27e3ff0

System Requirements of Vultures Scavengers of Death v1.0.7

Before you start Vultures Scavengers of Death v1.0.7 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core 11370H Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Integrated GPU DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Equivalent (AMD Ryzen 5 1500X) Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 390 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 2 GB available space



Vultures Scavengers of Death v1.0.7 Free Download

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