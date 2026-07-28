DragonSword Awakening RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

DragonSword Awakening RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Lute, a young boy traveling toward Orbisthe first kingdom built by humankindfinds himself swept up in the lives of Johnny, a mercenary, and Castella, an Elf, stumbling headfirst into the chaotic life of a mercenary.

Amid hectic days spent with his colorful companions, a massive shadow looms over the peaceful continent, and Lute’s destiny begins to spiral.

Can the boy become the Dragon Swordthe Hero destined to save the continent?

Explore the Continent of Orbisa radiant, warmly colored fantasy world brought to life with Unreal Engine 5!

A Living, Breathing Open World

Venture across beautiful meadows, secret cellars beneath watchtowers, treasure-filled deep seas, and hidden caves and dungeonsall yours to explore on foot.

Reliable Adventure Companions

Travel with trusty allies and adorable collectible companions called Familiars that aid you on your journey.

Where Everyday Life Becomes an Adventure

Combine ingredients found across the continent to create new dishes through Cooking, solve the problems of local residents, and become a true member of Orbis.

Experience the spectacular tag-team action unique to Dragon Sword.

Status Ailments and Signal Skills

Each of the 19 Heroes possesses distinct Status Ailment abilities. Stack Status Ailments with Active Skills, then chain devastating combos with powerful Signal Skills for an exhilarating combat experience.

Endless Signal Switching

Heroes weave in and out of battle in endless combo chains through Switching Signals! Build your own team with diverse combinations and craft your ultimate stylish combat.

From allies who fight alongside you to village guards, every character in Orbis carries a story of their own.

Heroes with Deep Narratives

Discover factions entangled in complex interests and the hidden depths of the Heroes within them.

Characters Brimming with Personality

From an eccentric Elf who studies archaeology to a mysterious girl who traverses dimensionsforge bonds with a colorful cast and draw closer to the truth of the world.

Long ago, a Dragon brought the continent to the brink of destruction, and six Heroes rose to save it.

Now, 60 years later, a Dragon has appeared once more on the peaceful Continent of Orbis.

You will take on a critical quest to find the Heroes of old and confront the returning Dragon’s threat. Tracing the footsteps of the legendary Heroes across the continent, you will uncover their hidden secrets.

Until the boy Lute and his mercenary band rise to become the Heroes who will save the continent

Can they truly become the Dragon Sword, saviors of the continent, or will fate lead them down a different path?

Join them on this arduous journey and find out!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Generative AI was not used to create any in-game content resources. AI was utilized solely for the translation of certain in-game dialogue and external content, such as our Steam page and community posts.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : DragonSword_Awakening_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 21 GB

MD5SUM : a6932c0e86d167634ad9e4bfeecd1fc3

System Requirements of DragonSword Awakening RUNE

Before you start DragonSword Awakening RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5-9400F

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX1660

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7-9700F

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce RTX3060

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 25 GB available space

DragonSword Awakening RUNE Free Download

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