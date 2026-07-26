Mad Merchant TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Mad Merchant TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

The dystopian wastelands are unforgiving. Monitor the status of your wagons in real-time throughout your journey, as each serves a distinct and vital purpose. Prevent system failures and keep the gears turning, this rolling empire is your only ticket to survival.

Defend your train against the looming threat of rogue drones. Let your advanced turret system automatically hunt down enemies while you focus on strategy… Or take direct control and enjoy blasting targets to pieces with your own hands!

Haggle with merchants once you reach safe havens. Buy and sell vital mechanical parts for profit, and use your earnings to upgrade your train for the ruthless cross-border journeys ahead. The right upgrade is the fine line between life and death.

How you reach the next stop is entirely up to you. Take dangerous shortcuts to save precious time, or opt for safer but agonizingly long routes. Every choice in the wasteland comes with a price. Are you ready to pay it?

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

Only the generative AI was utilized at the beginning stages to develop visual ideas regarding the capsule graphics. However, all the capsule artwork as well as the game content were created through the manual process.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Combat violence is featured in Mad Merchant and consists of fighting in the game with trains, turrets, drones, firearms, explosions, and destruction of enemy mechanical structures. While no explicit scenes or sexual content is depicted in Mad Merchant, it should be noted that combat is an integral part of the game, and some instances of violence can be seen while moving through the game world.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Mad_Merchant_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : 6724678b1d803e22c1ea1b070abfa967

System Requirements of Mad Merchant TENOKE

Before you start Mad Merchant TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Mad Merchant TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mad Merchant TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





