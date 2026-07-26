Live Hard Die Hard Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Live Hard Die Hard PC Game 2026 Overview

In the year 20XX…

Humanity stands on the brink of extinction after a sudden alien invasion.

The only hope: a final assault on the enemys central command, the Terminal Core.

As commander of an elite special forces unit, you lead the desperate charge for survival.

Squad Management Simulation Real-Time Tactical Battle

You have just four weeks to forge your ultimate strike team before the final operation begins.

Each week is divided into two crucial phases: the Base Management Phase and the Expedition Phase.

Manage your base, gather resources, and build the unit that will decide humanitys fate.

Nonstop Real-Time Combat

Your soldiers march and fight on their own, but your orders decide who lives.

Call retreats, deploy reinforcements, unleash skills, and time your artillery with deadly precision.

Victory belongs to those who command the moment!

Another Battlefield Behind the Frontline

Wounded soldiers are evacuated for treatment, but every loss strains those left behind.

Hold the line too long, and your formation collapses.

Balance recovery and resistance!

Adapt and Evolve in the Heat of Battle

The aliens you slay arent just enemies Theyre raw material!

Dissect them to harvest random Side Effects, unpredictable powers that twist the battlefield to your favor!

Stack and combine the side effects to enhance your squad!

Whether you prioritize treatment or dissection will determine your fate, and the future of humanity!

Stress Management

Fierce battles wound not only the body but the mind as well.

As commander, it is your duty to reward the soldiers whove fought with all they have!

A small light of gratitude that keeps their hearts from breaking.

Forge the Ultimate Unit

Each warrior carries unique traits of Branch-Skills, Body Mods, and Genomes.

Enhance them through Research, Support Devices, and Squad Direction that awaken new commander abilities.

Every choice reshapes your squad!

This game contains fictional depictions of combat, and some content may not be suitable for minors.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Live_Hard_Die_Hard.zip

Game Download Size : 922 MB

MD5SUM : a145f9fe9b2d99ae68b1c55fb37656e3

System Requirements of Live Hard Die Hard

Before you start Live Hard Die Hard Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8400 CPU

* Memory: 8 MB RAM

* Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10700 CPU

* Memory: 16 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Live Hard Die Hard Free Download

Click on the below button to start Live Hard Die Hard. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





