The Thing That Happened TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

The Thing That Happened TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome Survivor!

The Thing That Happened is an Openworld Third Person – Action Adventure Survial game.

You can use multiple weapons, attachments, close combat skills trees and crafting to break through your enemies.

In a post-apocalyptic world, Marcus Draven who arrived in the city of Jericho. The city was in ruins, with remnants of an old civilization scattered everywhere. Marcus had been traveling for days, scavenging for food and supplies to survive in this harsh new world.

As Marcus entered Jericho, he was met with a desolate landscape – crumbling buildings, overgrown vegetation, and a sense of eerie silence. The once bustling city was now a ghost town, haunted by the memories of its former glory.

Though the world around them remained harsh and unforgiving, the spirit of resilience and community in Jericho served as a beacon of hope in the face of adversity. Marcus journey in the post-apocalyptic city of Jericho was a testament to the human capacity for survival, adaptation, and the enduring will to rebuild even in the bleakest of circumstances.

Achived with Unreal Engine 5.2

Its a 2 person project , please keep that in mind.

We used UE marketplace / Sketsfab assets, and AI at certain points just like most of the indie developers and many big game developer does.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Be aware of scary moments, assault, blood, corps, drug/alcohol abuse, and self-harm.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Thing_That_Happened_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 19 GB

MD5SUM : 8584c23a8e3d6ce881559f0545c9cb25

System Requirements of The Thing That Happened TENOKE

Before you start The Thing That Happened TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 64Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-9600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: @1080p NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

* VR Support: No

* Additional Notes: SSD Drive

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 – 64Bit

* Processor: Intel Core I7-10700

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: @1440p NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 20 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

* VR Support: No

* Additional Notes: NVME Drive

The Thing That Happened TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Thing That Happened TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





