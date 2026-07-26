Lured In TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Lured In TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Lured In is a cozy idle tycoon game about running your own aquarium. With your grandpa retiring, it’s up to you to take the helm. Catch fish to fill your tanks, and earn revenue from your visitors. Start from a rundown empty building, and work your way up to a thriving fishing empire!

Fishing

What good is an aquarium without fish? Travel to unique zones to catch different fish for cash profit, or passive income. Pay attention to weather patterns to try and find them all. Upgrade your equipment, master every fishing minigame, and hope for a rare catch!

Show off Your Catch

Bring your fish back home and put them up on display! Each fish generates passive income, whether that’s while playing, or when the game is closed. Take care of your tanks by cleaning, feeding, decorating, and more!

Business Management

There’s more to running an aquarium than just fishing! Spend your cash on upgrades for your tanks to raise your passive income. Invest back into your shop, expand the business, and open new revenue streams. Once you’ve upgraded all you can, start fresh in a new location for unique and powerful ascension upgrades!

Decorations and Outfits

There are plenty of places to spend that extra cash! Customize the shop of your dreams, and fill it with decor that best fits your style. Your tanks can also be decorated and designed any way you want! They say to dress for the job you want. Spice up your look with tons of unlockable cosmetics to be the aquarium manager you want to see in the world.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Lured_In_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.1 GB

MD5SUM : 014d758bcca106fe5b39437e55c4f1d4

System Requirements of Lured In TENOKE

Before you start Lured In TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: SSE 4.2 Support Memory: 1 GB RAM Graphics: Vulkan Support Storage: 300 MB available space Additional Notes: I get like 1000 FPS, so you’re probably good

