Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Let your creativity roam free, unbounded by rules. The world awaits for you to give it shape like clay under your fingertips in Qianli: The Vastscape Scroll, a Zen hex-tile building game that puts the power of creation in your hands. Qianli offers a mix of creative freedom, puzzle challenge, and roguelite elements to create a uniquely playful and tranquil, yet challenging experience.

Inspired by cozy, Zen-like puzzle and diorama-building games like Dorfromantik, Townscaper, Panorama, Tiny Glade, Islanders, or Preserve, Qianli: The Vastscape Scroll offers its unique twist to the genre along with a breathtaking art style, inspired by A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains, one of the most beautiful masterpieces of Chinese ink and watercolor art.

Unlike other city- and hex-tile building games, in Qianli you wont be limited by any terrain restrictions. Place each piece freely, following only your instinct. You may be chasing a high score, or simply enjoying a peaceful session of beauty and creation: the choice is yours.

There is a soul in everything: in the landscape, in the peace of nature, in the buildings your people inhabit. Throughout your journey, youll encounter Scenlings beings born from traditional Chinese poems and songs, given shape after centuries amassing energy. Each has its own history, distinct personality, and unique abilities and will bring an extra layer of strategic depth to your landscapes while you explore the story behind each of them.

Misty mountains, unfathomable blue lakes, deep forests, twinding paths all elements of classic Chinese landscape paintings are yours to combine freely. But magic happens when certain tiles meet: a path reaching water forms a dock, a trail near a famed peak reveals the gates of an ancient temple. Experiment and explore to uncover every magical interaction.

* Relaxed, stress-free hex-tile building

* Tranquil beauty inspired by traditional Chinese ink and watercolor paintings

* Meet Scenlings, folklore spirits with unique personalities and abilities that bring an extra layer of strategic depth while you explore their personal stories

* Dynamic landscape changes through tile interactions

* Light randomness and strategic depth for lasting replayability

Oh, and we almost forgot And what’s a calming game without our furry friends, the cats? Keep your eyes peeled. These little furballs love hiding in quiet corners. Can you spot them?

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

The core creative direction of Qianli has been entirely guided by our original development team from start to finish. From the initial inspiration drawn from the classic painting A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains, to the world-building, the puzzle roguelike gameplay architecture, and the finalized Eastern aesthetic visual designeverything was conceived by our core creators.

We utilized AI strictly as a modern creative auxiliary tool, using it solely to handle repetitive, mechanical tasks such as asset refinement, background filling, and detail optimization. All visual compositions, the mastery of the traditional Chinese artistic atmosphere, the storyline progression, and the level design underwent repeated manual revision and finalization. AI was not involved in any core creative decisions. The artistic expression and the core essence of the final product belong completely to our creative team.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Qianli_The_Vastscape_Scroll_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.7 GB

MD5SUM : 05dba709f67a7a7d4178a0e31bd25ee1

System Requirements of Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE

Before you start Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core (Intel / AMD)

* Memory: 3 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GT550M | AMD Radeon R7/HD 5650 | Intel HD 520

* Sound Card: 🙂

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core (Intel / AMD)

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Storage: 3 MB available space

* Sound Card: 🙂

Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Qianli The Vastscape Scroll TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





