Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Build your playstyle by combining different balls, stats, and magical artifacts. Battle powerful enemies with unique mechanics with your pinball magic balls. Complete missions to earn gold, grow stronger, and unlock new powers.

Choose your path to restore balance to the world and become the ultimate Pinball Wizard. You are the last mage of the ancient Pinball Order. The only one able to bring balance to this universe.

There will be challenging bosses awaiting you at the end of each scenario. Those bosses have their specific techniques that you will need to overcome to complete your journey.

Use the archer towers to kill the enemies with arrows that you will activate in different ways. Using them in combination with some balls and artifacts will create powerful combo shots that will obliterate your enemies.

You will move the ball using the ultimate magic when you have enough mana. This will allow you to change the ball’s course and move it to where you want it.

There are a lot of features in this game. Among all the functionalities that this game has, we can highlight the following ones.

* 50+ Different balls with different effects for powerful combos

* 3 Different scenarios (pinball tables) with completely different mechanics to explore and master

* Leaderboards to compete against your friends or the world

* 60+ Artifacts that will change the way you play pinball and the interactions

* Classic pinball with improved elements that will make the game more interesting and appealing

* Increase your powers with permanent upgrades that will allow you to be even more powerful

* Replayability: This game will give you ascension levels that will allow you to replay the game and test your skills in the harder scenarios

* Infinity mode: After you defeat the final boss with your deck, test the limit of the deck, going as long as you can!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Runix_Pinball_Roguelike_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.0 GB

MD5SUM : 9f6f60df03f4419e13b0990a33e5661c

System Requirements of Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE

Before you start Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 500 MB RAM

* Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 compatible graphics card, integrated graphics

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core i3

* Memory: 1 GB RAM

* Graphics: OpenGL 2.1 compatible graphics card, integrated graphics

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Runix Pinball Roguelike TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





