Herb Tea Man TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Herb Tea Man TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Game Discussion & Bug Reports

Herb Tea King

Herb Tea King is a simulation-adventure game set in 1990s Guangdong (Lingnan region, including Hong Kong and Macau).

You play as Sung, a chubby young man from Northern China who travels south to work at a long-established herbal tea shop. As Sung, youll assist your master in brewing herbal tea, preparing medicinal ingredients, serving customers, and navigating the lively neighborhood streets solving humorous incidents caused by traditional Chinese medicine symptoms such as internal heat or excess dampness.

Genre

A narrative-driven experience focused on story progression and light environmental puzzle interaction, complemented by light simulation and management elements.

While working at the herbal tea shop, youll meet four mischievous little spirits representing Dampness, Heat, Cold, and Toxin, and gradually uncover the hidden past of your master.

Each bowl of herbal tea you brew may unfold a warm and sometimes mysterious Lingnan street legend.

Learn Traditional Chinese Herbs

Familiarize yourself with authentic Chinese medicinal herbs such as chrysanthemum, honeysuckle, licorice root, and more.

Based on customers symptoms (Dampness, Heat, Cold, and Toxin attributes), youll combine the correct herbal properties to create the perfect herbal tea formula.

GUANGDONG Architecture & Neighborhood Stories

Herb Tea King features around 50 NPCs, each designed with distinctive 1990s Lingnan characteristics. Most characters have their own short, heartwarming, or humorous side stories.

The game includes a wide variety of hand-drawn indoor and outdoor environments inspired by 1990s Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau architecture crafted to evoke a shared sense of nostalgia.

Hand-Drawn Frame-by-Frame Animation

The game features multiple hand-drawn, frame-by-frame cutscenes. Watching these small animated moments can be a relaxing experience on their own.

In this city, everyone is busy chasing a living.

The herbal tea shop may be just a small corner on the street

But the tea you brew might be what allows someone to slow down, and finally catch their breath.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Herb_Tea_Man_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.1 GB

MD5SUM : 02ca96f3d1a78160a935cbd62702ae8f

System Requirements of Herb Tea Man TENOKE

Before you start Herb Tea Man TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E5200

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows10

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 560+

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Herb Tea Man TENOKE Free Download

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