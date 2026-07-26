Bookshop Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and simulation game.

Bookshop Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Fulfill your dream of owning and operating your own bookshop. Buy and sell inventory and use the profits to decorate and expand your shop. Build your business from a small boutique shop into a retail empire!

Buy and place bookshelves, then fill them with new books, comics, board games, and other items to sell. Run the cash register to earn revenue. As your business grows, hire employees to be cashiers and item stockers so you can focus on expansion.

Expand your reach to new locations around the world. Use your income from established shops to help set up new shops. Travel between shops to manage them and optimize your profits. Early access will launch with the France and Japan locations.

Use your profits to customize your store. Choose walls and floors. Decorate with rugs, plants, wall art, and more! Create specialized sections for your favorite genre, or build cozy book nooks.

Get boxes of used books that may contain rare mythical books. These books have powerful abilities to improve your profits and capabilities.

Adopt a cat to keep you and your customers company every day in the shop. Buy food, a bed, and other items to keep the cat active and happy in the store.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Bookshop_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.6 GB

MD5SUM : 00e069edb2f66153aabe46cb134ffd56

System Requirements of Bookshop Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Bookshop Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i5 3550 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i7 9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1070 / Vega 56

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Bookshop Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Bookshop Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





