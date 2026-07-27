Gurei TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Gurei TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Overview

Rei, the main character, is a human spirit bound with the challenging duty of defeating mystical entities of nature, the Kami, to obtain their power.

You are free to pick your fights against the Kami in any order. The game features a dynamic difficulty system where each enemy strength is defined by the players chosen path. This means that the very same Kami fought at the very beginning could also be the final boss in a different route. Hope to never leave the one you struggle most to fight last!

Combat Features

Besides sword attacks, dodges, head stomps and other basic abilities, Rei will learn a completely new skill for each defeated Kami. Those will provide further depth to your combat arsenal, be it a stronger dash, a weapon that can execute enemies, the ability to heal and many more!

Player choice is the ultimate power. Taking into account the vastly distinct enemies patterns and unique skills granted upon each victory, you will be able to decide how to approach every challenge. It wont be easy either way, but you can always go back and try something different.

Beyond the Brawl

Gurei is a game about fighting strong enemies, but thats not all. The Kami inhabit a surreal castle located between the human and spirit worlds. After each victory, Rei comes closer to the realm of spirits, starting to encounter peculiar characters from Japanese mythology. These creatures will add novelty and strangeness to your journey, providing commentary, unique animations, side objectives and obscure secrets.

Unlikely Friends

You will get to know the different Kami quite well. When Rei defeats them, she absorbs their power and their personality. The defeated Kami will be carried around wherever Rei goes, and theyll surely have stuff to talk about. Sometimes their remarks will be useful information that builds the players understanding of the lore and the game mechanics, but sometimes they will be… not so helpful, to put it briefly. Good luck!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Gurei_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.2 GB

MD5SUM : ddc8defead89c94370844ca9909e1df4

System Requirements of Gurei TENOKE

Before you start Gurei TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ support

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 3.0 GHz+

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ supp

Gurei TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Gurei TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





