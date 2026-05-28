Phonopolis v22052026 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Phonopolis v22052026 PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to Phonopolis, a new puzzle adventure hand-crafted by Amanita Design, the indie collective behind Machinarium, Creaks, Samorost and more.

Cardboard Dystopia

In the dystopian city of Phonopolis, life is orchestrated by omnipresent loudspeakers that dictate every aspect of peoples existence. Citizens, bound by the authoritarian Leader’s commands, work in unison to achieve his grand vision. Soon, the Absolute Tonea tone so strong that it would strip every citizen of their humanity foreverwill be heard

By coincidence or perhaps by fate, young dustman Felix becomes the only person to consciously recognize the threat. Now, he must try to stop the Leader from indefinitely making every citizen a mindless servant. Loosely inspired by the works of Karel Capek and George Orwell, the story of Phonopolis explores themes of social manipulation and individualism, but keeps the overall experience playful and light-hearted.

Play With The City

With Felix becoming immune to the commands, youll be able to take advantage of the loudspeakers and use them to solve puzzles involving other characters. Other times, you will interact with the cardboard environment in surprising, often unexpected waysturn walls, shuffle floors, control various machinery or tear paper curtains. Each puzzle is carefully integrated into the world and presents a different challenge.

Old Meets New

Metaphorically referring to the utopian, totalitarian model of society, Phonopolis is a city built of actual cardboard. Capturing the nostalgic charm of classic stop-motion films, every piece of any building, every character, and every frame of any smoke or flame is hand-painted on a piece of paper, then digitized for use in the games 3D world.

The art style is strongly influenced by avant-garde artistic trends of the interwar period such as constructivism, futurism, and suprematism, and their societal impact as a tool of propaganda. The distinct visuals come to life with music from Tomas Dvorak aka Floex, composer of soundtracks for Machinarium and Samorost 3.

* Story-driven adventure game set in the dystopian city of Phonopolis

* Hand-painted 3D world made of cardboard

* Traditional 12 FPS animation reminiscent of classic stop-motion films

* Wide variety of puzzles integrated into the paper-built setting

* Music by Tomas Dvorak aka Floex (Samorost 3, Machinarium)

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v22052026

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Phonopolis_v22052026.zip

Game Download Size : 9.6 GB

MD5SUM : 61045d7e07fde3c0490ac3dcc3a17d70

System Requirements of Phonopolis v22052026

Before you start Phonopolis v22052026 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (64-bit) or better

* Processor: 2 GHz Intel i5 or better

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible GPU

* DirectX: Version 11

Phonopolis v22052026 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Phonopolis v22052026. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





