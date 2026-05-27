Supermarket Simulator v1.3.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Supermarket Simulator v1.3.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

“Supermarket Simulator” is a chill first-person simulation where every detail of running a supermarket comes alive.

Personalize your shop to make it unique. Customize the floors, paint the walls, put up category signs, and more.

Not every customer visits your store in person. Receive online orders, prepare the packages, and deliver them yourself.

Tired of paying delivery fees or searching for discounts? Visit local markets to find the best deals.

Make your store shine. Clean the floor, take out the trash, and polish the windows to keep everything squeaky clean.

Not everyone is a paying customer. Use security tools like cameras and alarm sensors, or hire security guards to protect your store from shoplifters.

Supermarket Simulator lets you team up with up to four friends to run your store. Stock shelves, serve customers, fulfill online orders, manage deliveries, and expand your market, all while working together in real time. From driving trucks to cleaning up and setting prices, teamwork is the key to growing a successful supermarket.

In “Supermarket Simulator”, every decision matters. Will you rise to the occasion, transforming a modest establishment into a retail powerhouse, all while balancing customer satisfaction, and finances?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Supermarket_Simulator_v1_3_1.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 0e8900828593ad86455a6540244d115d

System Requirements of Supermarket Simulator v1.3.1

Before you start Supermarket Simulator v1.3.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows (64-bit) 10 Processor: i5 3550 / RYZEN 5 2500X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD R9 270X DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space

