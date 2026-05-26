Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23 PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Step into the world of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, a mature, first-person perspective open-world RPG that immerses you in a dark fantasy realm inspired by Arthurian legends.

Uncover a complex and branching main storyline that lets you shape the legacy of King Arthurs reign, 600 years after his fall amidst unending strife.

This game is a love letter to open-world FPP RPGs.

Key features

* Massive gameplay experience: Dive into 50-70 hours of rich content spanning three expansive zones.

* Branching narrative: Engage with a complex main story and hundreds of side quests featuring remarkable, voiced characters.

* Limitless playstyles: Customize your gameplay with countless buildsmix attributes, skills, and gear to create your favorite setup.

Every corner of Avalon is packed with discoverieshidden items, story secrets, unique enemies, dungeons, quests, and fascinating NPCs. Freely explore at your own pace and forge your path in a truly open world.

Switch seamlessly between melee weapons, shields, bows, magic, throwables, mixtures, and more. Dodge, parry, and block to protect yourself from danger. Experiment to develop your ultimate combat style against a wide variety of challenging enemies.

With all the stats, perks, equipment, and crafting, you can shape your playstyle exactly how you wish.

Want to be a crazy alchemist-berserker punching enemies to death? Sure.

A mystical blacksmith-mage summoning undead hordes? Weve got you covered.

A stealthy archer lurking in the shadows? Say lessthis is the game for stealth archer enthusiasts.

Experience three distinct zones, each packed with quests, NPCs, items, and more:

* Misty Horns of the South

* Sunlit Cuanacht Village

* Frozen peaks of the Forlorn Swords

Avalon is alive with various supporting activities that enrich your journey. Participate in sketchbook journaling, fishing, farming, blacksmithing, alchemy, cooking, mining, managing your house, and more.

At night, the Wyrdnessa chaotic primordial forcedescends upon the land, altering reality and introducing survival challenges. Your foes become even fiercer, leaving no place for mistakes or hesitation. Kill or be killed.

Confront morally ambiguous choices that will test your character and shape Avalons future. Follow the dark legacy of King Arthur Pendragon while engaging with over 250 NPCs and tackling 200+ side quests.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This is a dark fantasy game, you can expect combat with blood and moderate brutality and some dark tropes in storyline.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.23

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tainted_Grail_The_Fall_of_Avalon_v1_23.zip

Game Download Size : 41 GB

MD5SUM : 74fce6aef095c73f7ed72be31a5f1c32

System Requirements of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23

Before you start Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: i5 8th gen or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB or AMD equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 31 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low settings, 30 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

* Processor: i7 13th gen

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: RTX 2070 Super

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 31 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Ultra settings, 60 FPS, Full HD, SSD Strongly Recommended

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon v1.23. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





