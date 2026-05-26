LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a narrative led action-adventure from TT Games, creators of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Step into Bruce Waynes journey to become Batman, forging bonds with trusted allies while facing Gotham Citys most dangerous and iconic DC Super-Villains.

Embark on a journey that begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forge a new family of allies with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. Confront an ever-growing threat from across Batmans Rogues Gallery as you face The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

Play as Batman with an exhilarating new combat system, combining fluid combos, stealth techniques, and detective skills to take on crime across the streets and rooftops of Gotham City. Command a full range of Batmobiles and Batcycles, including the legendary Tumbler, as you navigate an open and immersive Gotham City. Grapple, glide, or drive through the open world with agility and speed, while discovering crimes, challenges, rewards, secrets, and iconic landmarks such as Arkham Asylum, Ace Chemicals, and Wayne Tower.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : LEGO_Batman_Legacy_of_the_Dark_Knight_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 41 GB

MD5SUM : e79fd58c69a8d376a068e6276f947b7a

System Requirements of LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight VOICES38

Before you start LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6400, 4 GB or Intel Arc A580, 8 GB

* Storage: 50 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low 1080p @ 30 FPS w/ FSR or XeSS Balanced & Frame Gen enabled, SSD Required & 50 GB available space of storage required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 8 GB or Intel Arc B580, 12 GB

* Storage: 50 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Medium 1440p @ 60 FPS w/ DLSS, FSR or XeSS Quality & Frame Gen enabled, SSD Required & 50 GB available space of storage required

LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight VOICES38 Free Download

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