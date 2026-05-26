Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

You are a homunculus, created and summoned by himthe Alchemist.

He speaks of distant lands and forgotten knowledge, traces of the ingredients for the ultimate alchemical creation: the Philosopher’s Stone. He promised it holds the power to grant you a soul.

And you? Youd do anything to make that happen.

Craft, cook, and brew your way to powerstir the pot just right, and unlock incredible abilities unlike any you’ve seen.

Driven by purpose and loyalty, you navigate through ancient castles and monasteries, where you face challenges. Use your logic and observation skills to get through the riddles.

Gather ingredients, find the right recipe and brew alchemical potions.

But as you follow the trail to complete your adventure, you sense something is wrong. A truth buried under layers of alchemical lies…

Are you willing to do whatever it takes to claim a soul of your own?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Alchemist_Journey_of_the_Soul_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 8.3 GB

MD5SUM : 54ce311ea5710d1c23bc947090492d77

System Requirements of Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE

Before you start Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Processor: Intel i3 / AMD FX series or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 1050/AMD equivalent

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Processor: Intel i3 / AMD FX series or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 1060/AMD equivalent

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Alchemist Journey of the Soul TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





