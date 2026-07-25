Farlands TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Farlands TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Seeking a lifestyle change, you saw an offer you couldnt refuse: an entire planet going for a bargain price! An old agrarian rock in an outlying solar system thats been lying abandoned for years. So, with little more than your worn-out ship and your personal assistance droid, you decide to embark on a new phase of your life in a lost corner of the galaxy.

Restore your planet!

Cut weeds, clear paths, reclaim fields, and fix what the passage of time has destroyed. Turn an old agrarian rock into a thriving homestead.

Explore the solar system!

Although your ship has seen better days, it can still help you move between the different planets in the solar system, explore them, and collect resources to improve your farm, your tools, and your ship.

Be part of the community!

Make contact with the handful of people who still live on the solar systems planets. Learn their stories and the reasons why they decided to stay in such a remote part of the galaxy.

Save the solar system and restore it to its former glory!

A whole planet at a bargain price? Perhaps theres a reason for that… Maybe things wont be as simple as they first seemed!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Farlands_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.5 GB

MD5SUM : bc7a29303269f225cd23a74fc998473d

System Requirements of Farlands TENOKE

Before you start Farlands TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2 Ghz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2 Ghz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+

* Storage: 500 MB available space

Farlands TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Farlands TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





