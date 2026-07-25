Farlands TENOKE Free Download
Farlands TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.
Farlands TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview
Seeking a lifestyle change, you saw an offer you couldnt refuse: an entire planet going for a bargain price! An old agrarian rock in an outlying solar system thats been lying abandoned for years. So, with little more than your worn-out ship and your personal assistance droid, you decide to embark on a new phase of your life in a lost corner of the galaxy.
Restore your planet!
Cut weeds, clear paths, reclaim fields, and fix what the passage of time has destroyed. Turn an old agrarian rock into a thriving homestead.
Explore the solar system!
Although your ship has seen better days, it can still help you move between the different planets in the solar system, explore them, and collect resources to improve your farm, your tools, and your ship.
Be part of the community!
Make contact with the handful of people who still live on the solar systems planets. Learn their stories and the reasons why they decided to stay in such a remote part of the galaxy.
Save the solar system and restore it to its former glory!
A whole planet at a bargain price? Perhaps theres a reason for that… Maybe things wont be as simple as they first seemed!
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Farlands_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.5 GB
- MD5SUM : bc7a29303269f225cd23a74fc998473d
System Requirements of Farlands TENOKE
Before you start Farlands TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: 2 Ghz
* Memory: 2 GB RAM
* Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+
* Storage: 500 MB available space
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 10
* Processor: 2 Ghz
* Memory: 2 GB RAM
* Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+
* Storage: 500 MB available space
Farlands TENOKE Free Download
Click on the below button to start Farlands TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.