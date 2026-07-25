PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

PowerWash Simulator is back, satisfaction is a spray away!

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond ) to gleaming glory.

Craving more to Clean?

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckinghams mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City.

Alongside new locations and jobs, youll also find a new job type. Multi-stage jobs will unlock different areas of a job from vehicle interiors to entirely different rooms, your to-do list keeps growing.

Tools of the Trade

Reach new heights of power washing professionalism with a range of new tools to help you achieve a spectacular sparkle, high and low. Realise even your loftiest cleaning ambitions with the help of an all-new abseiling rig and cherry picker or stay grounded with a grime busting surface cleaner for large areas.

No Place like your Home-base

Kick back and relax in your home-base after a hard-days-cleaning. Make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

You didnt think wed leave your furry friends in the van, did you? Your pretty kitties are the purr-fect distraction for when youve pressed paws on work for the day.

Soap-erior Washing

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, with enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Clean in Split-screen!

Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

2025/2026 Content Roadmap

For the rest of 2025, we’re focusing on fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and will have some small content drops in the form of furniture and cosmetics ahead of bigger updates next year:

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : PowerWash_Simulator_2_STAR_WARS_Pack_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 9237f1fa8386c9b82abe26d5ed1ac458

System Requirements of PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE

Before you start PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10 (64 Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3 10100TE (Q2 2020), Intel Core i5 7400 (Q1 2017), AMD Ryzen 3 1300X (Q3 2017) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2500U (Q1 2019), Intel Core i7 8650U (Q3 2017),

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 11 (64 Bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-13600K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Geforce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, Radeon RX 6700 XT 8GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 16 GB available space

PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start PowerWash Simulator 2 STAR WARS Pack TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





