Desktop Explorer TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Desktop Explorer TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Your uncle has given you his old PC as living inheritance. To your surprise, it still turns on! Inside, a letter tasks you with investigating a missing persons case along with a mysterious puzzle game named Desktop Explorer. Youll learn that your uncle wasnt the only one who used this computer before, and that the program inside it has a deeper role in this 90s atmospheric digital mystery.

Features

* Explore a 90s operating system where every window hides a clue.

* Solve puzzles using classic OS tools like: file explorers, chat logs, and corrupted applications.

* Dig through abandoned software and forgotten files to uncover the truth.

* Experience a psychological horror mystery told through eerie interfaces and fragmented memories.

* Navigate immersive 3D environments rendered in retro-digital aesthetics.

* Listen to an original evocative soundtrack and nostalgic computer sounds

* Play classic pre-installed computer games

Photosensitivity Warning

This game contains occasional flashing lights, screen effects, and rapidly changing imagery that may affect players with photosensitive epilepsy or light sensitivities.

Desktop Explorer does not use generative AI-created content.

All artwork, writing, music, sound design, programming, and game assets have been created by our development team and through traditional creative processes.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game explores themes of depression, suicide, trauma, PTSD, self-harm, and family grief, including mild depictions of gore. Player discretion is advised.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Desktop_Explorer_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.7 GB

MD5SUM : f8414f7fcc87c5b3696a88ec76aa5c59

System Requirements of Desktop Explorer TENOKE

Before you start Desktop Explorer TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS *: Windows 7 SP1+ (or later) Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core at 2 GHz or better Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: Intel Graphics 4400 or better DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 400 MB available space



Desktop Explorer TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Desktop Explorer TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





