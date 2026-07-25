The Hidden Scrolls TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy and indie game.

The Hidden Scrolls TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Step into a Spring and Autumn fantasy realm where ink-wash brushstrokes meet the texture of oil painting. Mist-shrouded peaks, abandoned bamboo paths, desolate ancient ruins Five distinct regions await your exploration. Battle monsters, bandits, and fallen souls twisted by obsession into demonic forms. Collect cryptic bamboo slips to piece together the truth behind the chaos.

Assemble your expedition party by freely combining retainers from 13 classes: Swordsmen, Physicians, Shamans, Drum Warriors and more. Combat goes beyond positioning; skill synergies are key. Even with the same lineup, drastically different playstyles emerge, ready to take on 60 mystical beasts and over 10 uniquely designed bosses.

Battle tests not only your tactics, but also your retainers’ minds. They may grow bolder in desperation, or break down and flee from terror. Fallen characters face permanent death. When a companion is lost in the wilds, will you risk your entire party to bring them back?

After each expedition, return to town to rest, develop, and recruit talent. Construct various buildings and enlist legendary figures from the Spring and Autumn era: Lord Xinling helps you recruit capable retainers to fill vacancies, Yan Ying boosts morale through lectures, and Gan Jiang forges peerless weapons for you. Through rituals and research, strengthen your forces, enhance your gear, and prepare for the journey ahead.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Hidden_Scrolls_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.7 GB

MD5SUM : 55303f07e4971942bdb2cddc94525d86

System Requirements of The Hidden Scrolls TENOKE

Before you start The Hidden Scrolls TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: windows 10 Processor: Intel i5 4-Generation Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 Storage: 4 GB available space

