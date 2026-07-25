Ghost Keeper TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.

Ghost Keeper TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Ghost Keeper merges classic elements from beloved old-school games of the genre with various modern innovations. Allowing you to delve into the ultimate scaring experience. Become the leader of a group of peculiar monsters and experience equally strange adventures set in the climate of 19th-century England.

Command your ghosts, demons, and beasts to overtake your living adversaries. Use their unique skills, develop their powers. Each of them offers something unique, so choose wisely.

Remember, the pesky Brotherhood is always near. Eliminating its members and stealing their secrets is dangerous but rewarding. Only one can emerge victorious.

A true Ghost Keeper seizes opportunities and makes fateful decisions. Test your wits and intelligence: can you plan, manage, and scare effectively to achieve your goals?

Enjoy the beautiful 19th-century English scenery and engaging, grotesque humor. Delve into the detailed visuals and experience the terrifying fun of scaring.

* Take control of ghosts, demons, and monsters, use their unique abilities to defeat your enemies.

* Fight malicious Brotherhood, show the world who is the ultimate keeper of fearful creatures.

* Exploit varied strategies, there is never only one path to victory – the way you lead is entirely up to you.

* Marvel at the Victorian era setting, locations, style and atmosphere thatll captivate you on each subsequent level.

* An ultimate scaring experience, remember that only through fear, you can claim a true power.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Ghost_Keeper_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 7.7 GB

MD5SUM : 26f5d778c60c65e8906ab8bba86a2b20

System Requirements of Ghost Keeper TENOKE

Before you start Ghost Keeper TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5 7400 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Storage: 2 GB available space Additional Notes: It may change at premiere.

