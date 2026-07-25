Pathogenic TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, simulation and indie game.

Pathogenic TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

CELLULAR COMBAT EVOLVED

In Pathogenic, you are the disease. Experience a visceral 2D roguelike twin-stick shooter where you play as a lone parasite fighting a desperate war against the immune system. Your goal is simple: infect and conquer your human host.

To survive, you must adapt. Hunt down enemy cells, rip out their organelles, and graft them onto your own body. Evolve from a simple cell into a complex engine of destruction. Create powerful, game-breaking builds and become the ultimate pathogen.

CREATE YOUR OWN PATHOGEN

Loot, graft, and assemble your parasite from dozens of unique organelles. Combine flagella for movement, mitochondria for power, secretors for ranged attacks, and spikes for melee combat. Chain organelle effects and discover powerful synergies to build an unstoppable disease vector.

FIGHT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Battle a diverse roster of enemies, from basic immune cells like macrophages and T cells to rival parasites such as tapeworms or protozoa. Formidable bosses are lurking deep within the host’s organs.

METAPROGRESSION

Collect plasmid fragments to permanently upgrade your parasite’s plasmid tree between runs. Each parasite will have it’s own upgrade tree allowing for a range of builds to suit your preferred playstyle.

EXPLORE A MICROSCOPIC WORLD

Navigate the procedurally generated organic landscape of the human body. Travel through distinct biomes like the branching pathways of the lungs, the pulsating chambers of the heart, and the complex neural network of the brain.

FEEL THE ORGANIC ACTION

Our detailed, colorful world is powered by a soft-body physics simulation, giving every cell, enemy, and projectile a uniquely satisfying organic feel. The combination of hand-crafted design and procedural generation ensures endless variety – each run offers a fresh and challenging gameplay experience.

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Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Pathogenic_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : 2da4be76d4c4cd6c92adb0d7855a486f

System Requirements of Pathogenic TENOKE

Before you start Pathogenic TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 / Radeon RX 560 DirectX: Version 12



Pathogenic TENOKE Free Download

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