Dead Weight TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

Dead Weight TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

A marvelous steampunk adventure awaits you in the roguelite world of Dead Weight. Board a flying ship, stock up on fuel, hire a trusty crew and get ready to explore dangerous islands and fight the Ancient Gods in turn-based combat. Unlock new skills, characters, get stronger and uncover the darkest secrets of this world.

FEATURES

* Face the Ancient Gods

The world is rapidly changing and you will have to change with it. Mighty creatures have risen from their eternal slumber. Will you fight them or follow them in pursuit of forbidden knowledge?

* Enjoy Turn-based Combat

The battlefield is tiny. Think ahead if you want to survive.

* Get Stronger

Upgrade your ship and train the crew. An extensive skill tree, 4 characters with unique gameplay. Combine different equipment to create a build that fits your playstyle.

* Explore the World Full Of Danger

Travel across the skies on your swift ship. Find ancient ruins and uncharted islands scattered across the steampunk world.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages: Fantasy Violence, Cartoonish Gore, Criminal Acts, Depiction of Alcohol & Tobacco Usage, Mature Topics.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dead_Weight_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : 4b5925044014e8654aebefbc7a97fdeb

System Requirements of Dead Weight TENOKE

Before you start Dead Weight TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel i3 2125 3.30 GHz or later Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GT 750M Storage: 1 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated



Dead Weight TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dead Weight TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





