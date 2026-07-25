Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Build, manage, and grow your very own bowling alley! Bowling Alley Simulator puts you in charge of every detailfrom running the lanes to flipping burgers and keeping customers happy. Start small, make smart decisions, and turn your humble alley into a thriving entertainment hotspot.

Take full control of your bowling alleys daily operations.

* Set prices, manage lane usage, and keep equipment in top shape

* Balance customer satisfaction with profitability

* Handle peak hours, breakdowns, and unexpected challenges

Every decision you make affects your reputation and success.

A great bowling alley isnt just about strikesits about snacks.

* Prepare classic bowling-alley food and drinks

* Keep orders moving fast during busy days

* Level up to unlock new menu items purchasable from your office computer

Happy stomachs mean happier bowlers.

You cant do it all alone.

* Hire staff to run lanes, cook food, and clean the alley

* Assign roles and manage workloads

* Improve efficiency as your business grows

The right team keeps everything rolling smoothly.

Start with a few lanes and dream bigger.

* Add more bowling lanes and seating areas

* Upgrade machines, decor, and facilities

* Transform your alley into a full-scale bowling destination

Grow at your own pace and build the alley youve always imagined.

Join our Discord server!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

We use AI image tools during concept and ideation. Final in-game assets are produced and finished by hand by our artists, with AI-assisted elements reviewed, edited, and approved before release. No content is generated live during gameplay

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Bowling_Alley_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 95accfde3e5920055b0640182cc3a0ed

System Requirements of Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 / Intel Arc A310

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570 / Intel Arc A380

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Bowling Alley Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





