Bubsy 4D RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Bubsy 4D RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Join Bubsy on a new, intergalactic, platforming adventure! Yeah, we couldnt believe it either. The worlds most infamous, wise-cracking bobcat has returned to 3D with new challenges, new moves, and even more purrsonality in space! Run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons and tons of yarn. What could possibly go wrong?

Bubsys longstanding enemies, the fleece-obsessed Woolies, have stolen all of the Earths sheep. Oh well, that aint Bubsys problem. Until the sheep overthrow their captors and return as deadly BaaBots, empowered by Woolie technology, determined to steal Bubsys most prized possession, The Golden Fleece.

With the help of his motley crew of acquaintances, Bubsy must journey through space to defeat the BaaBots and take back the Golden Fleece. Luckily, hes acquired some new skills to navigate the expansive, craft-themed levels. Bubsy can leap, glide, claw his way up walls, and pounce off enemies. He can also puff up into a new hairball form to roll at blistering speeds.

The team at Fabraz crafted this expressive new moveset to cater to beginners and speedrun enthusiasts alike. Once youve mastered Bubsys clawsome new moves, show off your skills by uploading your best level times to the online leaderboards for other players to race against!

Features

– Explore intergalactic, craft-themed worlds, each ending in a BaaBot boss battle

– New hairball form allows you to roll, bounce, and launch your way around

– An expressive platforming moveset supports both beginner and advanced levels of play

– Spend yarn to purrchase stylish new outfits, or collect a hidden blueprint in each level to unlock new moves and upgrades

– Tackle each levels time trial, upload your best run, and race against other players ghost data

– Chat with a cast of furmiliar friends including Terri, Terry, Virgil, and Oblivia

– Pawsitively funky soundtrack by Fat Bard, incorporating elements of jazz, big band, electro-swing and more

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Bubsy_4D_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : 11d7ac3b38c2ef563225802e9773dc1c

System Requirements of Bubsy 4D RUNE

Before you start Bubsy 4D RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: 3.0 GHz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 740 or equivalent

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: 4 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 30 or equivalent

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Bubsy 4D RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Bubsy 4D RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





