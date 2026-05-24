Dark Light Survivor v0.1.4 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

Dark Light Survivor v0.1.4 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Dark Light: Survivor is a roguelike survival game where you play as one of the last humans, journeying through a shattered multiverse in search of the fabled Elysium.

The Dark Void has unleashed horrific creatures that decimated humanity and fractured the multiverse. Amidst this chaos, a legend speaks of an Elysium untouched by the darkness.

The remnants of humanity have uncovered celestial quantum technology, using it to construct the Phantom Train, capable of traversing the multiverse.

As a Dark Hunter, you are aboard the Phantom Train, hoping to reach Elysium. In each universe, you must collect energy to power the train for the next leap. Prepare yourself to face increasingly terrifying and powerful creatures, for the journey is perilous, and Elysium remains elusive.

FEATURES

* Dynamic Perspective Shifts:

Swap between top down and third person view at any time. Command the battlefield from above or move in close for immersive combat, precise aiming, and devastating headshots.

* Roguelike Progression

Every run is a fight for survival. Gather resources, unlock permanent upgrades, discover powerful new weapons and items, and push deeper into increasingly brutal worlds.

* Distinct Biomes

Cross three deadly worlds, a ruined town consumed by demons and cybernetic horrors, cursed castle ruins swallowed by the Dark Void, and a frozen battlefield where giant insect beasts roam among the wreckage of ancient warships.

* Artifacts and Skills

Master 3 unique classes, each with distinct skills, strengths, and upgrade paths. Unlock Artifacts, earn permanent bonuses, and build your loadout with new starting weapons and abilities every run.

* Pixel Mode & Cinematic Graphics:

Switch between cinematic 4K visuals and a nostalgic Pixel Mode that evokes classic indie games. Pixel Mode isnt just a visual change.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.1.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Dark_Light_Survivor_v0_1_4_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : 24b7cff4f68da8ea7e6b18b5840e4e58

System Requirements of Dark Light Survivor v0.1.4 Early Access

Before you start Dark Light Survivor v0.1.4 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-5820K CPU @ 3.30GHz or similar Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Geforce RTX 2070 or better Storage: 20 GB available space

