Dead Reset v1.0.5 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Dead Reset v1.0.5 PC Game 2026 Overview

Trapped in a terrifying death-loop, surgeon Cole Mason is kidnapped and brought to an underwater facility, forced to operate on a patient to extract an evolving parasitic horror. Dead Reset is a blood-soaked interactive horror, where each death brings you closer to the truth.

Death is Inevitable

Master the death-loop to uncover the path to escape. Death is not the end but offers a terrifying new perspective.

Embrace the Horror

Immerse yourself in a blood-soaked, interactive narrative with cinematic scares, bloody practical effects and high-stakes choice-driven gameplay that put you at the heart of a relentless sci-fi horror movie.

Choices Matter

Steer Cole on a path of Redemption or Damnation in your fight to survive. There are no easy choices as your morality is tested at every turn and your decisions will result in four wildly different endings.

Pause the Terror

Playing to an audience? Enable Streamer Mode, which removes time constraints on choices, letting your viewers guide Coles fate and delight in his gruesome deaths.

Who Do You Trust?

Build trust or fracture alliances; each bond forged or broken influences your road to survival. View the in-game tracker to check your relationship with other characters, if they are still alive.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Players should expect to view violent content from the beginning through to the end. This consists of depictions of killing, including shooting and stabbing. Players should also expects horror scenes featuring fantasy creatures.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.5

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Dead_Reset_v1_0_5.zip

Game Download Size : 41 GB

MD5SUM : 4f4cccedd51e805955386175a38f10f6

System Requirements of Dead Reset v1.0.5

Before you start Dead Reset v1.0.5 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: 2.0 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 11.0 compatible video card Storage: 14 GB available space



Dead Reset v1.0.5 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dead Reset v1.0.5. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





