Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Stop paying every month. Start actually learning.

Noun Town is an award-winning language learning game with Very Positive reviews from thousands of players. Buy once, keep forever – no subscription, no ads, no waiting for a timer to count down on your phone.

Learn 1,000+ words and phrases across 12 languages: Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Mandarin), Spanish (ES), Spanish (MX), French, German, Italian, Russian, Greek, Egyptian Arabic, and English.

Award-winning language learning program

Very Positive reviews on Steam

12 languages to learn (inc. Furigana and Romaji options for Japanese)

One-time purchase – no subscription ever

Native speaker voices + speech recognition

16 unique NPCs with personalities and evolving relationships

PLUS: Revise what you’ve learnt at any time on your Mobile, Tablet, or PC via our free website link service. Visit to get started.

A world that grows as you learn

Noun Town island starts in greyscale. Every word you master brings color back to the world – a constant, visible reminder of how far you’ve come.

No grinding. Just gaming.

Your vocabulary builds naturally as you explore 11 distinct areas – the cafe, beach, farm, food store, and more. Learn “coffee” where you’d order it, say “plastic bag” in the food store, or try saying “goat” on the farm.

Mini-games that make vocab stick

Smash robots to learn numbers. Plant flowers to learn colors. Drive a delivery bot through town to learn directions. Every mini-game is purpose-built to teach a specific type of vocabulary through action, not repetition.

Talk to real characters

Use speech recognition to hold conversations with 16 unique NPCs – each voiced by native speakers. Order at the cafe, ask for directions, chat with Bob (the most boring person alive) or Yaya, the kind old lady who’s seen it all. Build relationships over time, just like in Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, and unlock more natural, casual conversation as trust grows.

Science-backed spacing, game-level fun

Noun Town uses a spaced repetition system to quiz you at exactly the right moments – the same technique behind tools like Anki, but built into gameplay. The “Learning Rush” mini-game puts you behind a shop counter, serving customers who ask for items in your target language. Beat your high score. Lock in your vocab.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Noun_Town_Language_Learning_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.4 GB

MD5SUM : 6dccee695f85f978e55d3a30748f982e

System Requirements of Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE

Before you start Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4590/AMD FX 8350 equivalent or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Noun Town Language Learning TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





