ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie and role playing game.

ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Brilliant, burnt-out, possibly cursed you play as operant Hershel Wilk, alias CASCADE. Five years ago you led your team into the abyss and have been haunted by your failures ever since. Now you’ve been recalled for a mysterious assignment that may give you a chance to prove yourself again.

Uncover secrets hidden in the lost corners of the city and within your own mind. Navigate a murky world of potential informants and adversaries. Pass skill checks to uncover their true motivations through subterfuge, violence, or deduction. As an operant, there are multiple ways to approach every problem – your choices and methods will be your own, and so will the consequences.

Find yourself thrown into a three-way struggle for cultural and ideological power, played out across an unforgettable city. You’ll go up against international bankers, foreign techno-fascists, psychic doppelgangers, a paranoid TV presenter, a man with a box for a heart, and dozens more. Everyone you meet has their own agendas, beliefs, and secrets for you to uncover and turn to your own ends. In ZERO PARADES, even the world itself is a character with its own secrets, traumas, and miracles for you to discover.

Operants subject themselves to years of psychological training to hone their minds into their greatest weapons. Do you favor animal-like reflexes, a philosophical approach, or a different cover story for every occasion? Through Conditioning, you’ll turn the deepest aspects of Hershel’s identity into potent abilities and unlock new paths forward. You can even change the rules of the game itself.

Pressures simulate the physical and psychological toll of being in-theatre. Exertion pushes dice rolls in your favour just remember that youre gambling with your life. Keep your Fatigue, Anxiety, and Delirium in check or deal with the long-term repercussions.

In this line of work you’re going to fail way more often than you succeed. That much is expected of you. What matters is how you pick yourself back up. If the dice don’t go your way (and they won’t) you’ll have to improvise and hope the consequences are ones you can live with.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains violent acts including killing, references to sexual activity and use of illegal substances.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : ZERO_PARADES_For_Dead_Spies_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 5b03425bfcfa4d16d99b612aa52bccb4

System Requirements of ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE

Before you start ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 6500

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

* DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2070 8GB GDDR6

* DirectX: Version 11

ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start ZERO PARADES For Dead Spies RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





