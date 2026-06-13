Sister Ray TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and role playing game.

Sister Ray TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Sister Ray is an RPG-survival about the brutal daily life of Ray – an artist struggling with addiction, who takes care of her little sister. Look after your condition – no one should know about the addiction. Improve your drawing skills, sell your paintings, do everything to ease the ever-growing withdrawal. Survive and look for a way out.

* Live each game day as you see fit. The only conditions are to survive and not get caught.

* Explore the city streets and visit important locations – the school, bar, park, police station, etc.

* Look for places to sketch or draw at home, raising your skill and opening new abilities. Maybe youll get to the exhibition after all?

* Any action inevitably advances the time of day – plan ahead and do not miss important events.

* The younger sister is the only person close to you. All your bad habits will become an example for her to follow. She shouldn’t find out about the addiction.

* Relationships with others are an extremely fragile thing. Try not to lose your friends.

* Selling paintings, part-time work, speculation, pickpocketing – there are a great many ways to get some cash. But what will you spend it on?

* Health: a fragile and capricious thing. Today you are sprinting away from the police, the next day you are lying on your last legs, poisoned by an unknown substance. What exactly will knock you down? Take your pick – there is death for every taste.

* Appearance: as you know, clothes dont make the man. But the looks certainly do here. All doors are open for an attractive girl, and therefore – who needs eloquence when you just look fabulous?

* Composure: take a note here, losing self-control will turn your body and mind into your worst enemies. Any action will be the result of a ruthless struggle against yourself.

Maybe you should just give in? Surrender yourself to emotions and animal instincts!

* Withdrawal: a faithful companion of any drug addict. Its presence becomes more tangible with every passing hour, until it overshadows every aspect of your life, inevitably taking down all other stats.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Sister_Ray_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 5.2 GB

MD5SUM : 94b8d01751396651eb783d2c2be35b13

System Requirements of Sister Ray TENOKE

Before you start Sister Ray TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or newer

* Processor: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 3 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11 compatible video card (integrated or dedicated with min 2GB memory)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or newer

* Processor: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Sister Ray TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Sister Ray TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





