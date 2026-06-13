Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and simulation game.

Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

In Tattoo Removal Simulator, you work as a tattoo removal specialist in a small studio tucked inside a restless city. Outside, life moves fast. Inside, everything slows down.

Your clients all come for the same reason: they want something gone. Behind every piece of ink is a fragment of a life once lived differently – love, mistakes, joy, drama, and everything in between.

Your role is to erase what no longer belongs.

GAMEPLAY

Tattoo removal is a slow, deliberate process. You work line by line, layer by layer, watching ink fade and skin reappear.

Precision matters. So does patience. Push too hard, and you cause unnecessary pain. Lose control, and clients lose trust – and you lose earnings.

There is no rush here. Only focus, steady hands, and the quiet satisfaction of making something permanent less so.

GAME MODES

* Career Mode: Build and run your own tattoo removal studio. Your income depends on the quality of your work. Careless handling causes pain, leads to mistakes, and results in unhappy clients – and penalties.

Reinvest your earnings to upgrade the studio and expand your tools. Progress from basic laser equipment to advanced – and increasingly unconventional – technology, including experimental plasma lasers. Grow your business by earning trust, not by rushing the job.

* Casual Mode: Step into a relaxed, low-pressure experience. Take on random clients and enjoy the satisfying process of erasing tattoos without worrying about mistakes, penalties, or deadlines. Just focus on the work, the sound of the laser, and the quiet transformation of skin.

* Story Mode: Witness stories that could fill a movie. Each client brings more than a tattoo – they bring a life.

Every session is unpredictable, immersive, and unforgettable. Experience tales of love, loss, humor, and human complexity – all in the chair across from you. Every tattoo erased reveals a story worth remembering.

VR SUPPORTED

Step into your studio like never before. With full VR support, every tattoo, every laser pulse, and every subtle movement of your client feels tangible. Its the same calm, deliberate process, only now youre truly in the chair with them.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Tattoo_Removal_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 10 GB

MD5SUM : 47ab40124f8f1cc5fec1187806d71720

System Requirements of Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg

Before you start Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2400, AMD FX-6300

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 760, AMD R7-260X

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* VR Support: OpenXR – Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3

Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg Free Download

Click on the below button to start Tattoo Removal Simulator GoldBerg. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





