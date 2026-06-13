Cafe Crew Simulator GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Cafe Crew Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

While playing aganist each other, transform into various objects (even a cat) and stick your nose into your friends’ (or rivals’) business, and try to become the best cafe in town!

Run your cafe on your own or with your friends! Either together or against each other!

Run the cafe of your dreams and manage every detail! Make your espresso, foam the milk, add syrups and serve either hot or iced coffee.

Serve croissants, cookies and other goods either warmed up or cold, as requested by the customer, to expand your menu.

Wash the dishes, clear the tables, mop the floors, clean the counters, and deliver orders either to the table or as takeaway.

Cafe Crew is a coffee shop simulation game where players run, grow and customize their own cafe. Whether you’re a solo barista or part of a chaotic crew, the goal is simple: serve the best coffee, become the most popular cafe in town and sabotage your rival!

* Solo Mode: Build your dream cafe from the ground up. Master recipes, satisfy customers, and grow your reputation.

* Co-op Mode: Team up with friends of up to 4 people. Each player manages their own shop, or split roles in one cafe for max efficiency.

* Rivalry Mode: It’s co-op… with sabotage. Mess with the other crew, steal their customers, and climb to the top. Chaos encouraged.

As your cafe grows, youll unlock new tools, ingredients, and recipes to prepare a wider variety of drinks, and food like sandwiches and cookies and many menu. But with more customers comes more responsibility. Youll need to prepare orders correctly, keep your cafe clean, and manage your economy. Everything you do affects your cafes reputation. A clean and well-run cafe gets more customers and good reviews, while a messy one gets ignored.

Players can also customize their cafes look and feel. From choosing the brand name and logo to picking furniture styles, colors, and decorations. This lets each player create a unique cafe that stands out.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Cafe_Crew_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : 413fa7b16a41132f37c325abf1c56014

System Requirements of Cafe Crew Simulator GoldBerg

Before you start Cafe Crew Simulator GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64bit or newer Processor: i7 6700k / RYZEN 5 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD equivalent Storage: 10 GB available space

