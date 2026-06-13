Gothic 1 Remake RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.

Gothic 1 Remake RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

The Legend is Back

Return to the Valley of the Mines in this faithful remake of the genre-defining open world RPG. Explore a hand-crafted, organic open world that reacts dynamically to your actions. Whether you’re a seasoned Gothic veteran or this is your first time being thrown into the colony, you’re in for a true RPG experience with unrestricted exploration like no other.

Welcome to the Colony

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by a relentless horde of orcs. Desperate for powerful weapons to repel them, King Rhobar II orders the mining of vast quantities of magical ore, setting every available prisoner to work in the Khorinis mines. To ensure no one escapes, the King commands his most skilled mages to erect a magical barrier. But something goes terribly wrong, and the magic spirals out of control, trapping everyone inside. The prisoners rebel, transforming the mine into a lawless territory ruled by the Colonys most brutal inmates.

Now, the King must negotiate with these new rulers, as tensions rise among the mine’s factions. Amidst the chaos, the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change everything

A True RPG-Experience

Gothic 1 Remake remains faithful to the original experience, rebuilding the game from the ground up while preserving its distinctive sense of unrestricted exploration and satisfying progression. The dark and gritty world of the Colony is richly detailed and immersive, with NPCs and wildlife following realistic daily routines independent from the player.

While the core pillars of the game remain intact, the remake enhances the experience with expanded and more detailed questlines, additional NPC routines and reactions, new traversal abilities, and a fully modernized combat system.

Features

* Faithful Remake: Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience.

* Expansive Gameplay: Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs each with their own story to tell

* Dynamic Living World: Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily livesworking, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world.

* Branching Story: Chose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds.

* Enhanced Combat System: Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots.

* Play as the Nameless Hero: Navigate the fate of a lifelong convict who must survive in a treacherous world filled with wild animals, ancient magic, and dangerous foes.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game is set in a prison colony where inmates treat each other rough.

Prisoners threaten, extort, and attack one another.

Fights are often rough and personal rather than cinematic.

When characters are hit, there are blood splatter effects, impact sounds, and pain cries.

But every fight with another human has a consequence. in oceanofgames

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Gothic_1_Remake_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 37 GB

MD5SUM : 0937f38211e95b0ca92f42cc0c55fb91

System Requirements of Gothic 1 Remake RUNE

Before you start Gothic 1 Remake RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: Needs an SSD or better NVMe disk

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit / Windows 11 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: 12 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 60 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible

* Additional Notes: NVMe disk recommended

Gothic 1 Remake RUNE Free Download

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