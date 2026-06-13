Fish and Hike Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Fish and Hike Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

A well-deserved rest in the Eight Lakes Valley

Play as Doctor Shiberson – a Shiba Inu and a renowned cartographer with endless curiosity for the world.

You arrive in a picturesque valley to take walks and enjoy a peaceful vacation. However, you quickly discover that the locals need your help. Every new mark on the map leads to amazing discoveries and fairytale secrets, which are an everyday reality here.

Cast your line and upgrade your gear!

Sail your boat to the middle of the lake to face unique fish species.

* Arcade fishing mechanics: Fishing is a fun, engaging mini-game where you carefully operate an active circle, balancing the line’s strength and your control over the catch.

* Gear matters: The stats of your rod, reel, and line are keyupgrade them to handle the wildest fish. Choosing the right bait can also make your task much easier.

* Think like a fish: Some species only bite at specific times of the day or in certain spots. Watch the lake surface to find feeding areas and plan your trip for the right time.

Explore, fight, and craft

The land is an important part of your adventure – a perfect place for vacation walks and discoveries.

Crafting and gathering: Look for ingredients on trails and in caves to craft unique baits using recipes you get from the locals.

Stress-free combat: Explore caves and forest paths, defeating enemies in dynamic, friendly melee combat.

Visit Perchville: Trade your items, upgrade your boat at the Beaver’s shop, and buy delicious meals from the Bear to restore your energy and health.

Restore harmony to the forgotten valley

Your main goal is to catch four legendary Golden Fish. Each of them knows the location of ancient artifacts hidden nearby.

Find all the pieces to rebuild the Temple of Obelisks and bring back the Fish Kingthe rightful ruler of all the lakes.

Care for nature

Clean water means more trophies! Fish out trash from the lakes and use the recycling machine to improve the environment and earn extra money for gear upgrades.

Cleaning up the environment directly builds your reputation in town. This will allow you to unlock new quests and discover the secrets of all the valley’s residents.

Key Features:

* Shiba. Doctor Shiba: Explore the world as a cute cartographer dog with endless curiosity.

* 8 lakes, 15 caves, and endless fun: Explore a diverse world consisting of 8 lakes across 4 different biomes.

* Advanced fishing: An arcade mini-game that depends on your gear stats and the time of day.

* Fun combat and exploration: Casual combat, mysterious caves to explore, and engaging logic puzzles.

* Progression system: Upgrade the stats of the Doctor, his boat, and his fishing rod as you progress in the game.

* Fairytale art style: A unique 3D visual style with hand-drawn UI elements.

* Eco-friendly mission: Collect trash and keep the peaceful vibe of the Eight Lakes Valley alive.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Fish_and_Hike_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 4a7243f99af2fcecf4edfffe369c1a47

System Requirements of Fish and Hike Early Access

Before you start Fish and Hike Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 or later versions, 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i3-10100F Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 560 or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 3 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 11 or later versions, 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-10400F Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 3 GB available space Additional Notes: 1440p in around 80 fps



Fish and Hike Early Access Free Download

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